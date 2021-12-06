Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

