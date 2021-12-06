Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSE:TSM opened at $119.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $100.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

