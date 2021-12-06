Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of RCI Hospitality worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $554.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

