Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,383 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,383 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Citi Trends worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $372,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $268,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $413,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $2,603,000.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $73.87 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.54% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.