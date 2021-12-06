Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to $169.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.90.

Shares of CM stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

