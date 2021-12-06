Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$141.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Shares of RY opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

