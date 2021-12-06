Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.98.

NYSE RY opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

