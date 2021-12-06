Royal Bank of Canada Has $567,000 Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Safehold were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 914,627 shares of company stock worth $68,912,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

