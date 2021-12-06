Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

