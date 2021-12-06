Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $44,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $466.07 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.