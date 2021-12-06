ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Coverage Initiated at SEB Equities

SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a 3,000.00 target price on the stock.

RKWBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,000.00.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $380.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.13. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $346.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.