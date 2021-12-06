Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.68

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

