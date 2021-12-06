Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.68

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
