Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,871 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $59,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,325 shares of company stock valued at $56,528,285.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $109.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

