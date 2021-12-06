Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $37.69 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 597,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,689,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.