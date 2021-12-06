Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $27.85 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $27,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 691,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

