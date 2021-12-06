Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $35,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,611,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $30,041,297 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $635.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $605.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

