Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 8,456 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $44,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Gartner by 1,751.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 247.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,988,000 after purchasing an additional 208,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

IT stock opened at $309.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.08 and its 200 day moving average is $288.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,962 shares of company stock worth $10,410,914. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

