Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 22,785 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $30,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lennar by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lennar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 206,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its position in Lennar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

LEN stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.23 and a twelve month high of $114.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

