Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,568 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,561 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $33,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,192. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $223.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.07 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.