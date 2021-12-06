Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 728,089 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 862.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,089 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Ingersoll Rand worth $40,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after buying an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,975,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,007,000 after buying an additional 136,890 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

