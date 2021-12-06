RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after buying an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

USB opened at $55.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

