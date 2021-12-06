RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 10.8% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 2.4% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Anthem by 0.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

Anthem stock opened at $395.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.