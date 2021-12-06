RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 506 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $249.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.56. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

