RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,273,000 after acquiring an additional 190,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

