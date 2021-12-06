RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,602,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,086,000 after buying an additional 1,028,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after buying an additional 98,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after buying an additional 143,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

RLJ stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

