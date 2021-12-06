Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 130.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a one year low of 95.20 and a one year high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last 90 days.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

