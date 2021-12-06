Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 130.00.
RIVN stock opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.