Rise Trading Down 86.3% This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Rise has a total market cap of $207,999.71 and approximately $117,810.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00033977 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004753 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004149 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,656,983 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.