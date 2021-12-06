Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,042.31 ($65.88).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,578.50 ($59.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £74.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,692.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,406.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22). Insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 over the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

