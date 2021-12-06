Rimbit (RBT) Market Cap Tops $95,550.71

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rimbit has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rimbit has a total market capitalization of $95,550.71 and approximately $51.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rimbit

RBT is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums . The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com . Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

