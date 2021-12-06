Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $24,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

