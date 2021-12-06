Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 250,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

