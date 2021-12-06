Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 93,900 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $297.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

