Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $21.59 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 62.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

SPOT opened at $228.80 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

