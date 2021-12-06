Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Colfax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,844 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 856,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.