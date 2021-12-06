Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 330,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,816 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $69,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

VRT stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

