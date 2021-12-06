Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,666 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Victoria’s Secret makes up approximately 0.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

VSCO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. 5,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.16. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

