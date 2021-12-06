Reviewing T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $18.13 million 4.82 -$46.80 million ($0.30) -1.75 Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 2.01 -$620,000.00 $0.39 48.72

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. T2 Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -162.84% -1,278.55% -63.08% Tactile Systems Technology 3.79% 6.32% 4.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for T2 Biosystems and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $2.91, suggesting a potential upside of 453.29%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 180.70%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats T2 Biosystems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The company was founded by Michael J. Cima, Robert S. Langer Jr., Tyler Jacks, Lee Josephson, W. David Lee, and Ralph Weissleder on April 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

