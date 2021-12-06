Reviewing indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) & United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares indie Semiconductor and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42% United Microelectronics 25.65% 21.41% 12.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for indie Semiconductor and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Microelectronics 1 0 5 1 2.86

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.98%. United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 39.57%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and United Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 3.64 United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.82 $814.13 million $0.75 16.11

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

