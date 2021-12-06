Research Analysts Set Expectations for Empire’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.55 billion.

Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

