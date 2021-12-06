Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.57

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 692765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

