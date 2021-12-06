Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Rent-A-Center has raised its dividend by 391.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. 893,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

