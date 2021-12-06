Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $454.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.