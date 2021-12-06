Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

