Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

