Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $179.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.