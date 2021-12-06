Regent Investment Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,435.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $301.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

