Red Wave Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.5% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $157,214,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $108.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

