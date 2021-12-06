Red Wave Investments LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

Shares of COST stock opened at $531.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

