Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 370 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Graco by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.